American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Down 18.1%

AOUT stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $107.78 million, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The business had revenue of $61.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 505.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 4,535.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

