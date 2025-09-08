XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Research raised XPEL to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, XPEL has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get XPEL alerts:

View Our Latest Report on XPEL

XPEL Stock Performance

XPEL stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.67. XPEL has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 10.84%.The firm had revenue of $124.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in XPEL by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in XPEL by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in XPEL by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of XPEL by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.