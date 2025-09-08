Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WABC stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 43.69%.The business had revenue of $64.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,325 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

