Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Gentherm Trading Up 0.6%

Gentherm stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.18%.The business had revenue of $375.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Gentherm has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Gentherm will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $116,577.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,423.12. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,609.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 16,716.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 295.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

