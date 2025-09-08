Victrex PLC (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victrex PLC (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,200 shares, agrowthof70.6% from the July 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 302.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 302.0 days.

Victrex Stock Performance

VTXPF stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. Victrex has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

