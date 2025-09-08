Victrex PLC (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victrex PLC (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,200 shares, agrowthof70.6% from the July 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 302.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 302.0 days.
Victrex Stock Performance
VTXPF stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. Victrex has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.
Victrex Company Profile
