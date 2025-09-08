Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,200 shares, adecreaseof36.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zijin Mining Group Price Performance

Shares of Zijin Mining Group stock opened at $72.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. Zijin Mining Group has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

About Zijin Mining Group

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

