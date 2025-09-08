Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Rafael Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RFL opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Rafael has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.19.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 3,127.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rafael
About Rafael
Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
Featured Stories
