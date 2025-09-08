Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Bristow Group Price Performance
VTOL opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80. Bristow Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.28.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $376.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.00 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. Bristow Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.
Insider Transactions at Bristow Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Bristow Group by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 3,773.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
Featured Stories
