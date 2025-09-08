Wall Street Zen Downgrades Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 53.11%.The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This is a positive change from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4,954.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Featured Articles

