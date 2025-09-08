Wall Street Zen Upgrades Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC set a $50.00 price target on Amer Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amer Sports from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Price Performance

AS stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.30. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the second quarter valued at $108,562,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $66,793,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Amer Sports by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,887,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,679,000 after buying an additional 2,267,066 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the second quarter valued at $87,287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Amer Sports by 244.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,533,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,203,000 after buying an additional 1,798,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.