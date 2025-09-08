Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,800 shares, anincreaseof81.0% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZIONP opened at $23.00 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3223 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

