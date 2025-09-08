Marwynn Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MWYN)

Marwynn’s (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 9th. Marwynn had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 13th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Marwynn Stock Down 5.1%
MWYN stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.53. Marwynn has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16.
Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.
Marwynn Company Profile
Marwynn Holdings, Inc is a holding company with no operations other than holding the shares of its two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, FuAn Enterprise, Inc (“FuAn”) and Grand Forest Cabinetry Inc (“Grand Forest”), that are in the supply chain business. Through our subsidiaries, we are committed to becoming a leading supply chain company in the U.S.
