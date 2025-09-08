Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Insider Acquires £144.80 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2025

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RATGet Free Report) insider Jonathan Sorrell purchased 8 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,810 per share, with a total value of £144.80.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

LON RAT opened at GBX 1,790 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,028.76, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. Rathbones Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,374 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,862.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,698.15.

Rathbones Group (LON:RATGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 75.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rathbones Group Plc will post 174.9287749 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rathbones Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,095.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on RAT

Rathbones Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rathbones Group (LON:RAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.