Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Insider Acquires £144.80 in Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sorrell purchased 8 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,810 per share, with a total value of £144.80.
Rathbones Group Stock Performance
LON RAT opened at GBX 1,790 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,028.76, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. Rathbones Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,374 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,862.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,698.15.
Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 75.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rathbones Group Plc will post 174.9287749 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Rathbones Group Company Profile
