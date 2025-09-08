Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Insider Acquires £144.80 in Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sorrell purchased 8 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,810 per share, with a total value of £144.80.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

LON RAT opened at GBX 1,790 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,028.76, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. Rathbones Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,374 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,862.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,698.15.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 75.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rathbones Group Plc will post 174.9287749 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rathbones Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,095.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on RAT

Rathbones Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.