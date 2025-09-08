Science Group (LON:SAG) Insider Sells £797,500 in Stock

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Roy Ratcliffe sold 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55, for a total transaction of £797,500.

Shares of Science Group stock opened at GBX 550.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £243.29 million, a P/E ratio of 817.98 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 551.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 484.03. Science Group plc has a one year low of GBX 400 and a one year high of GBX 580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Science Group (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 19.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Science Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Science Group plc will post 27.3000005 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 758 price objective on shares of Science Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 758.

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

