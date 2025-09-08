Cognyte Software (CGNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Cognyte Software to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $96.3170 million for the quarter. Cognyte Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.190 EPS.Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.The firm had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.96 million.
Cognyte Software stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.26 million, a P/E ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.65.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
