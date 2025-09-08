Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $54.5860 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.68). Lakeland Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 13.31%.The firm had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LAKE opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 116,901 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAKE. Zacks Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price target on Lakeland Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

