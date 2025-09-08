Synopsys (SNPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.84 per share and revenue of $1.7662 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.
SNPS opened at $598.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.20.
In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective (up from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.21.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
