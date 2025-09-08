Synopsys (SNPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.84 per share and revenue of $1.7662 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.6%

SNPS opened at $598.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $110,739,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Synopsys by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 898,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,701,000 after purchasing an additional 215,721 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Synopsys by 175.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 145,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,811,000 after purchasing an additional 92,883 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Synopsys by 104.8% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 106,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,627,000 after purchasing an additional 54,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 9.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 421,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective (up from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.21.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

