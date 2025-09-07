Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 29,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $49,208,380. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $235.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $235.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.33.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

