JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Holdings Boosted by Talon Private Wealth LLC

Talon Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,848.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.67.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $294.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $305.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

