Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 642 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,451 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $319.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $322.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

