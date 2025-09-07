Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 39.2% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $425,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $726.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $743.84 and a 200-day moving average of $781.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $942.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. HSBC raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.17.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

