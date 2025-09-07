Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 4,579 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.67.

Adobe stock opened at $348.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

