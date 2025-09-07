USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $62,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.58.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,243.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,225.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $528.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.80 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

