Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,895,000 after buying an additional 5,040,373 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,438,000 after buying an additional 2,651,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,352,000 after buying an additional 2,005,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $140,348,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 23.0%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $85.85 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

