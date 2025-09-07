Kestra Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 179.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,323 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE:CRM opened at $250.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 66,077 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.34.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

