Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Buys New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 35,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,929,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $418.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.29. The company has a market capitalization of $416.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

