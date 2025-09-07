GE Aerospace $GE Shares Acquired by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $81,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,075,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,365 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $279.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.25 and a 200-day moving average of $231.21. The company has a market cap of $296.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $284.41.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

