Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,416 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 137,225 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $348.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

