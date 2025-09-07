Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $49,208,380. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $235.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.79 and a 200-day moving average of $175.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

