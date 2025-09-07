Bank of America Corporation $BAC Stake Lifted by Talon Private Wealth LLC

Talon Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 10,715.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,040 shares during the quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. HSBC cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Baird R W lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $368.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

