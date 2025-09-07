CKW Financial Group Sells 2,621 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

CKW Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 47.3% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $378,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $650.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $655.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.41. The firm has a market cap of $655.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

