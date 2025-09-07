UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $71.56 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $71,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after buying an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,965,000 after purchasing an additional 877,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 131.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,706,000 after purchasing an additional 840,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $519,806,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $913.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a PE ratio of 115.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $936.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $922.51. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,614.32. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,353,394.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,744.15. This represents a 34.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

