UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $98.67 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 978,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 0.7% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $98,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

