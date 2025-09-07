CKW Financial Group Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

CKW Financial Group lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $235.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.65 and its 200-day moving average is $176.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp set a $265.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.56.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.