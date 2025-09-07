Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,398 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $350.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.51 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,564 shares of company stock valued at $49,396,070 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.