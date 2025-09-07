Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 8,133,418 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,329,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,133,418 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 1.87% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $2,740,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7,195.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after buying an additional 234,226 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,466,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

