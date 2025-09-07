Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.0% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 198,858 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after buying an additional 80,220 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $162.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.86.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

