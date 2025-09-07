Stance Capital LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Stance Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 3.1% of Stance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,481 shares of company stock worth $32,616,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $584.21 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.52. The company has a market capitalization of $528.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MA. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.54.

Get Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.