Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Purchases Shares of 3,705 RTX Corporation $RTX

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.69 and its 200 day moving average is $139.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $161.26.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

