Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Shares of CL opened at $85.13 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $109.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

