Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 386 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 526.6% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 25.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 186.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.9%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $279.65 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $284.41. The firm has a market cap of $296.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.21.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.