Sender Co & Partners Inc. Takes $1.83 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,852 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whelan Financial boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,511,128.70. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average is $95.18. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

