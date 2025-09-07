Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Position Lessened by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,273,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,090,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,989,000 after purchasing an additional 208,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.08 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $374.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.25.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,902.24. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

