Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,778 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 124.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.3% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. HSBC downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Phillip Securities cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.41%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

