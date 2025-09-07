Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 271 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

