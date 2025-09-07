Tamar Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Tamar Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 54,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $209,149,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 10,810.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 633,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,395,000 after purchasing an additional 627,665 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in Vistra by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 929,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,155,000 after purchasing an additional 593,585 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $56,876,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Vistra by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 943,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,761,000 after purchasing an additional 323,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VST. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.43.

Vistra Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $187.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.90 and a 12-month high of $216.85.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.