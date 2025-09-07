McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Stock Position Lessened by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,993,689,000 after buying an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,966 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,019,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,454,963,000 after purchasing an additional 504,085 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $314.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.48. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.35.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

