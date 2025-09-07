Scientech Research LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Scientech Research LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Scientech Research LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $576.06 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $583.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $565.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.46.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

