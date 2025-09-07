Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Stake Lifted by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 59,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $72.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

