Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA is Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045,789 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.9% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $728,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,575,000. Scientech Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,176,000. Pingora Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 35,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $135.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.